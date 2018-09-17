Degree verification

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It has become quite difficult for students to get their Detailed Mark Certificates (DMCs) verified from the relevant boards or universities. The fact is that nowadays it is mandatory for students to submit their verified documents with their university admission form.
All education institutions must introduce a system that can be used to verify the documents in a timely manner.
Irshad Hameed
Washuk
