Sewer trouble

The sewerage network of Shikarpur needs the immediate attention of the higher authorities. Almost all drains are filled with wrappers and solid waste. This problem has not been resolved to date and has created a lot of troubles for citizens.

Dirty water runs on the streets, becoming a breeding ground for all kind of bacteria. While the union council and municipal authorities were informed about these problems, they have not taken any action.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur