MKRMS seminar: Economic uplift linked to strong cooperative institutions

LAHORE: Strong cooperative institutions can bring a change in Pakistan resulting in sustainable economic development like many other countries. The concept of Cooperative Movement is not new but as old as human civilisation.

We cannot ignore the importance of cooperative institutions. We should give awareness about cooperative movements in the academic institutions and also include this topic in the curriculum. Through this concept, man has learnt to cooperate with each other and it has created an economic revolution.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar on “Role of Cooperative Movement in Economic and Social Development” under the aegis of Punjab Cooperative Union and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers. The seminar was chaired by Dr Kiran Khursheed, Registrar Cooperative Punjab while Sohail Warraich, Senior Analyst and Anchorperson Geo and Gul Hameed Khan Rokhari, Chairman PCU were amongst guests of honor.

Dr Arshad Abbasi (Chairman Head of Department Social work department Punjab University), Farrukh Awan (Circle Registrar Cooperative), Riaz Ahmad (Deputy Director Fata Housing Foundation) and Nawab Anees Ahmad Khan Siyal (Vice Chairman PCU) were amongst guest speakers.

Wasif Nagi (Pride of performance, senior editor health, education & current affairs and Chairman Mir Khalil ur Rahman Memorial Society Jang Group of Newspapers) hosted the seminar while Shajia Niazi did the comparing.

Dr Kiran Khursheed said, “Many countries have achieved their goals through cooperative movements. This is the need of the hour that people should invest their true dedication in it. Through this movement, development can be done in every field of life. We have to educate our younger generation about the importance of this movement. Specific chapters should be added in the curriculum about the Cooperative Movement. I have a strong belief that the future is all about the cooperative. We will be organising seminars soon so people can get information about the Cooperative Movement.”

Dr Arshad Abbasi said that cooperative movement can minimise the public problems. He called for the implementation of the suggestions in a real sense to put the country on road to progress. There is a need to strengthen these institutions, he said, adding that Germany, Britain and Japan have also implemented a cooperative structure to strengthen their institutions.

“There is a political party named cooperative and there are many members of that party in parliament. They also do legislation with labour party. I think our students should participate in this vision and we should provide better opportunities for them through training and internship in this field,” he added.

He appreciated the role and contribution of Dr Kiran Khursheed and said ‘we should surely take benefit of her experience and hard work for this movement’. Wasif Nagi said, “It is dire need of the hour to create awareness among people. There is a need to strengthen these institutions.” He called for the implementation of the suggestions in real sense to put the country on road to progress.

Riaz Ahmad said, “There is a serious need of making these cooperative societies functional. The government should make such a policy through which a common man can also make his home. If a plot is vacant for a long time they should impose tax on it. We should also support our government in making dams.”

Sohail Warraich said, “The concept of Cooperative Movement is old as human civilisation. Science and cooperative are linked deeply. We can refer it through history that whenever people came to support each other the nations have seen success and revolution.”

Farrukh Awan said, “There are 3 million cooperative societies all over the world and 280 million people are linked to it. Cooperation with one another is a basic rule to run mutual business which leads towards equality. We should make sure that the new generation is fully aware of the Cooperative Movement. “

Nawab Anees Ahmad Khan Siyal said, “We are even educating people in limited resources. If this concept would have been implemented in its true essence it can improve the lives of people.” He demanded the government to pay much heed to cooperative societies and cooperative institutions be exempted from income and property tax. He also called for the lifting of the ban on registration of societies.

Gul Hameed Khan Rokhari said, “We have to work with unity. Unfortunately, there is no support from the government and we have to do everything on our own. Cooperative system is the only solution to all the problems. Our neighbour India has also implemented the cooperative system. If we’ll work hard then surely Allah Almighty will bless our work.”

Arshad Jillani (senior journalist) said, “We just need motivated young generation who can participate in this movement. We can change the fate of our country through it. We cannot ignore the importance of the cooperative. It is the main problem solver. We all have to work with unity and dedication.”