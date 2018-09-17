Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right
CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab Governor’s House welcomes families

LAHORE: Provincial ministers on Sunday welcomed families who visited the Governor House in big number.

Provincial ministers, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan spent time with the general public and visited different parts of the Governor House with them. Many MNAs, MPAs were also present on the occasion. The ministers mingled with the people and also made selfies with them.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar spent Sunday at Governor House, Murree. This is noteworthy that Punjab governor has opened the Governor House, Lahore for public every Sunday between 9am to 6pm. After this decision, a large number of people from different parts of Punjab had visited the Governor House and seen its various areas like Zoo, Lake, Lawn, Baradari etc.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC