PTI not Karachi’s big party: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not a big political party of Karachi, rather it has been made the big one.

Talking with the media persons at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday, he said the PTI always backed terrorists and also contested elections with the support of those elements.

The minister said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always played important role for the welfare of journalists and tried to solve their problems.

Talking on water crisis, he said that this issue always remained controversial, adding that everyone has the right to express his views and difference of opinion over this issue.