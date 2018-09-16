Sun September 16, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Sindh, Balochistan CMs agree on joint steps to monitor border

The chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan have agreed to take joint measures to monitor the Sindh-Balochistan border in order to stop criminals from carrying out their activities.

The development came on Friday when Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan called on his Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah at CM House in Karachi. It was the first formal meeting of the two chief ministers after the formation of their governments.

They agreed to chalk out a joint strategy to eliminate terrorism from both the provinces. Shah informed Khan that blasts in recent years in Jacobabad, Shikarpur and at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan were carried out by terrorists who had entered Sindh from Balochistan.

He recalled that during his last tenure, he had taken up the issue with the Balochistan government after which the latter had established checkposts along the Sindh-Balochistan border. It was also agreed in the meeting that the IGPs of both the provinces should coordinate to stop criminals’ movement from Balochistan to Sindh and vice versa.

Shah also briefed the Balochistan CM about the intelligence-based targeted operation in Karachi that helped restore peace in the city. They also discussed other matters of mutual interest, including the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and the water issue. Regarding the NFC award, they agreed to help each other to achieve their goals.

Shah thanked Khan for visiting him and presented an ajrak and a Sindhi topi to him. He declared that Karachi was like a second home to Baloch leaders and people. “All our Baloch leaders should support us to resolve our issues pending in the CCI [Council of Common Interests],” he said.

