Sun September 16, 2018
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Sports

AFP
September 16, 2018

Britain’s Holland wins World Triathlon Series title

SYDNEY: Britain’s Vicky Holland won the World Triathlon Series women’s season title after finishing a close second to Australian Ashleigh Gentle in the final race at Gold Coast on Saturday.

Holland, who won individual bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, crossed the line in 1:52:02, two seconds behind Gentle in a thrilling finale.

American Katie Zaferes led the women’s overall standings going into the final race and looked favourite to claim the world title when she upped the pace on the road to leave Holland behind.

Holland stormed back into contention, passing Zaferes, and hammering onwards to pile pressure on race leader Gentle.

Cheered on by the home crowd, Gentle edged Holland in a sprint but both could celebrate at the finish.

“I can’t actually believe it,” Holland said. “I thought at one point in the run that it was done.” Holland took the season title with 5,540 points, 48 clear of second-placed Zaferes.

Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown endured a tough race, finishing eighth, but that was enough to seal third spot overall in the Series.

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

