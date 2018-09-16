Work from home

In our country, university-going students get summer vacations of three months. Since examinations are held before vacations, many university students spend this time doing nothing creative and beneficial.

In this regard, a programme regarding online jobs needs to be initiated that can keep university-going students busy. It will help students do something productive during their vacations. The newly formed government must look into this matter. Students can be trained to work for online jobs through which they can earn money. It will be even better if the students can be trained to manage their online jobs along with their studies, earn some extra income, and fund their studies by themselves.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda