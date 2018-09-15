Qureshi to visit Afghanistan next week

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Afghanistan on one-day visit on Saturday.
This will be Foreign Minister Qureshi’s first visit to any foreign country. According to sources, the Pakistani and Afghan side will hold delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office. The two sides will also discuss bilateral trade issues and Pak-Afghan Action Plan for Peace and Stability. In the meeting, the issue of Jalalabad’s Counsel General being shut down will also be discussed. Besides, matters related to across-the-border terrorism and border management will be discussed. During the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also meet Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
