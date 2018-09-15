Sat September 15, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Corrrespondent
September 15, 2018

Naveed asks PHF chief to hold inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The war of words between two officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation continued on Friday with Director Development Naveed Alam demanding an inquiry into his and the PHF secretary’s role and conduct.

PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed, in a handout, has said that certain jealous elements are not happy with the federation’s working and team performance.

Naveed, who according to the PHF has been sacked, attended the office at the federation’s headquarters in Lahore on Friday. He said he would not vacate the office until he gets a letter from President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

“I gave full time to the office on Friday. I will continue to attend the office till the time I get a letter from the PHF president.”

He said he would request Brig Khokhar to lodge a detailed inquiry into his (Naveed’s) and the secretary’s conduct. “I have some solid proofs that I want to present to an inquiry committee. I would accept the committee’s findings after a thorough investigation.”

Shahbaz said in the handout that the PHF has acquired services of a well reputed Dutch coach and an experienced Australian physical trainer for the national team’s preparation. “There has been consistent improvement in the team’s performance ever since they took over which is visible to everyone,” he said.

“However, certain jealous elements are not happy with it. To gain cheap popularity in the general public, these people have resorted to illegal and immoral activities especially through social media. All this is bringing a bad name to the national game.

“But PHF will not be blackmailed by anyone and will soon take legal action against them.”

“Unfortunately, some people we had trusted upon are now the biggest hurdle in the promotion of hockey at the grassroots level. Plans are afoot to reinvigorate domestic hockey by employing capable coaches so as to prepare talented players for Pakistan’s national teams,” Shahbaz said.

