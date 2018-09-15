Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Business

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Lehman Weekend’: the biggest bankruptcy in American history

Washington: It was "Lehman Weekend." The moment in September 2008 when the 150-year-old investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed, precipitating the worst global economic crisis since the 1930s.

After failing to find buyers for the troubled financial giant, that was weighed down by risky debt holdings made up of at subprime mortgages, US authorities declined to offer a bailout and allowed the institution to fail.

Monday, September 15, 2008, at 1:45 am, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, taking the world by surprise leaving well over $600 billion in debt, as well as 25,000 employees in shock.

It was the biggest bankruptcy in American history. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones plunged 500 points, the largest drop since the attacks of September 11, 2001. Stunned traders streaming out of the building carrying boxes of their belongings became a symbol of the crisis.

Some were caught by surprise. But others, like Lawrence McDonald, a former trader and co-author of a 2009 book on the collapse -- "A Colossal Failure of Common Sense: The Incredible Inside Story of the Collapse of Lehman Brothers" -- said management had long been alerted to the excessive risks they took to increase short term profits.

The top Lehman leadership, housed on the bank´s 31st floor, "drove us 162 miles (261 kilometers) an hour...right into the biggest subprime iceberg ever seen," he told AFP in 2009.

"It was 24,992 people making money and eight guys losing it," he said, lamenting that the management "bet the ranch" on toxic assets.

From 2005 to 2007, at the height of the real estate bubble, when mortgages were given to many homebuyers who could not afford them, and then packaged into securities and sold off, Lehman Brothers bought several mortgage brokerages and posted record profits.

But in mid-2007, the losses began to build. The knockout punch came nine months later, March 16, 2008, with the near bankruptcy of another investment bank, Bear Stearns.

Bear Stearns was on the verge of bankruptcy also because of its massive bets on subprime mortgage securities, and was bought for a pittance by JPMorgan, in a sale brokered by the Federal Reserve. The deal shakes markets, which are now betting on Lehman´s demise.

The Fed and Treasury tried to find a buyer, negotiating in vain with a South Korean bank, then with Bank of America and Barclays.

But while the government just a week earlier took over mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac -- government-sponsored private enterprises that guarantee more than $5 trillion in home loans -- in the end officials choose to abandon Lehman.

A few days later, Uncle Sam would rescue insurance giant AIG for $180 billion, before providing another $700 billion dollars in a controversial recapitalization plan to prop up banks: the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) to try to shore up the teetering financial system.

Authorities found themselves between a rock and a hard place and have been widely criticized for sacrificing Lehman Brothers but saving other banks, such as Goldman Sachs.

"The thing we get the most criticism for is letting Lehman go down," said Henry Paulson, who served as Treasury secretary under then President George W. Bush and was at the helm at the start of the crisis.

"Many people say well they were able to save Bear Stearns, they were able to save AIG, why couldn´t they save Lehman? We answer it and most people don´t believe us," he complained to National Public Radio.

Officials concluded that Lehman was so weak, and had so little collateral, that a bailout would be simply unworkable.

Timothy Geithner, who lead the New York Fed during that time and late became Treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, said officials had very few options.

"Lehman was terribly weak even relative to the other weaker institutions in this context. The world was terrifically fragile," he told NPR.

"It was very hard to find someone strong enough in that moment of peril that was going to be capable of taking on the vast bulk of that risk."

But others, including Laurence Ball, head of the economics department at Johns Hopkins University, said in a 2016 report on Lehman that the reasons given do not add up and it was more likely there was political pressure on the Fed to allow the bank to fail.

"Another factor is that both Paulson and Fed officials, although worried about the effects of a Lehman failure, did not fully anticipate the damage that it would cause," Ball argued.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC