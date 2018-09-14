Sacked Naveed reveals irregularities in PHF

ISLAMABAD: Sacked director of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Naveed Alam, Thursday said that corruption is rife in the federation and as the head of disciplinary committee he was about to unveil several gross violations by the key officials of the federation.

In a press briefing in Lahore following the midnight PHF’s handout which stated that he was relieved from duties from December 8, former Olympian Naveed said that such move was initiated with a fear of inquiry report.

“Such is the working of the PHF these days that on Thursday yet another press release was circulated saying that Naveed Alam was relieved from September 11 not from December 8 as was written in the early handout.”

Naveed, however, told the journalists that efforts were being made to sideline him as he had submitted his inquiry report against PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed.

“In my report I clearly pointed out the culprit who was responsible for many serious violations of the constitution. You cannot draw two salaries, however the official kept on drawing salaries from the PHF and PIA at the same time. I have also pointed out the same culprit in the women harassment case. There are so many other serious violations.”

The former Olympian said that only one official is responsible for all these irregularities.

Naveed has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for intervening into the matter to save the national game.

“I was trying my best to initiate an uplift programme according to the first 100 days plan of the PM. Those having western interests have other ideas.”

Naveed lodged a request with PM to hold free and fair inquiry into the federation’s affairs.

“There are more hidden stories which are enough to rock the hockey fraternity. What happened during the last three years is enough to open hockey lovers’ eyes.”

Naveed also called for convening a meeting of the PHF Congress. “I want to furnish my inquiry report to the Congress also,” he said.

PHF’s handout adds: The PHF has removed Naveed Alam, Director Development and Domestic, from his office with effect from September 11 not December 8 on the account of sheer violation of discipline as well as for complaints against him from a number of district hockey associations.

To address these complaints, received from the district hockey associations across the country, the PHF has appointed an inquiry committee which will submit its report to the president PHF within 10 days.