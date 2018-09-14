PAF chief honoured with ‘Turkish Legion of Merit’ award

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was honoured with Turkey’s top military award, the ‘Turkish Legion of Merit’, in recognition of his services for promoting defence ties between the two countries, Geo News reported.

The PAF chief was honoured at a ceremony held at the Turkish Air Force headquarters in Ankara. He was also presented a guard of honour on arrival at the the Turkish Air Force headquarters. Later, the PAF chief called on Turkish Air Force Commander Gen Hasan Kucukakyuz.

During the meeting, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked the Turkish government for the award and said the two countries enjoy brotherly ties. Meanwhile, Gen Hasan lauded the level of defence and security cooperation between both the countries. Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties and particularly between their air forces.