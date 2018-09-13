621 public service vehicles issued fine tickets in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company is entrusted with mandate to regulate, enforce and plan public transport in Lahore for the provision of safe, comfortable and economical transport facilities. Lahore Transport Company carried out enforcement action and issued fine tickets to 621 public service vehicles, including 18 buses, 13 coasters, 114 rickshaws, 47 wagons, 326 motorcycle rickshaws on various violations of Motor Vehicle Ordinance, e.g without fitness certificate, route permit, illegal LPG Cylinders and overcharging from the commuters.

In addition to this, 101 vehicles were impounded at various police stations in Lahore. It is pertinent to mention that in the month of September so far, 4,774 public service vehicles were ticketed by enforcement wing, however, LTC takes action on daily basis so that commuters avail public transport on reaching their destination comfortably without any hassle.

The fully trained transport enforcement inspectors and senior officials from time to time distributes pamphlets among drivers and fare collectors at various locations of city about transport rules and regulations applicable on public transport vehicles, in this way by observing these relevant laws, the private transport operators can not only save their time from any inconvenience rather it equally benefit to the passengers using public transport to reach their respective destination on time.