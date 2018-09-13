Seven hand-grenades seized in Bannu

BANNU: The police on Wednesday seized and defused seven hand-grenades in Darweshi Kalma area in the limits of the Mandan Police Station. Official sources said that unidentified persons had stuffed the hand-grenades into a polythene bag and kept it beneath a bridge in Darweshi Kalma area. "The locals informed the police about the polythene bag. The police along with the bomb disposal unit officials reached the spot and seized the seven hand-grenades," said an official, adding, the BDU officials defused the explosives.