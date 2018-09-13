Copper slips

Beijing : ShFE copper slipped 0.1 percent to 47,710 yuan a tonne, while LME copper added 0.3 percent to $5,878 a tonne, having lost 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

Chile produced 3.31 million tonnes of copper in the first seven months of

the year, an increase of 10.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, Chilean copper commission Cochilco said on Tuesday.

Shanghai base metals fell on Wednesday on reports that China is considering more flexible industrial production restrictions in its northern provinces this winter as part of the country´s fight against smog.

Northern China is a major producing area for aluminium and the central government may allow the regions to set their own production levels instead of repeating the "one-size fits all" approach taken last year.