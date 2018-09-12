Pak women to play T20, ODI series in Bangladesh

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team will travel to Bangladesh to play a series of four T20Is and one ODI from October 1-8, says a press release.

The matches would be played in Khulna. Later the team will fly to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) to attend a four-day acclimatization camp from October 11 to 14 before featuring in a bilateral home series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia from October 18-29.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three ODIs to be played between Australia and Pakistan women’s teams are part of the ICC Women’s Cricket Championship, which is also a qualification process for the next ICC Women’s World Cup.

At the conclusion of the home series, the women team will depart directly from Malaysia to West Indies to participate in the ICC Women’s World T20. Pakistan are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, India and Ireland. The group matches would be staged in Guyana (West Indies) from November 9.

Pakistan will also play two warm-up matches against South Africa and Bangladesh on November 4 and 6 respectively.