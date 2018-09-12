US won’t block Pakistan if it seeks IMF bailout: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Pakistan last week Washington would not try to block any request for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

The remarks, which Chaudhry said Pompeo made during his visit to Pakistan on Wednesday, come in stark contrast to Pompeo’s warnings in July that the United States had serious reservations about the IMF giving money to Pakistan due to concerns Islamabad would use the cash to pay off Chinese loans.

Fawad said that relations between United States and Pakistan were "broken" before Pompeo´s trip to Islamabad but the visit had "set many things straight" and re-invigorated ties. "He assured Pakistan that if Pakistan opted to go to IMF for any financial help, the USA will not oppose it," Chaudhry said in Islamabad. The US embassy in Islamabad did not have any immediate comment.