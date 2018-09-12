Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Speakers for documentation of Pakistan’s role in UN peacekeeping

Islamabad : The contribution of Pakistan in the UN peacekeeping mission in Somalia, which marks its 25 years this year, should be explored and documented to promote goodwill and to draw lessons for further sharpening the idea of peacekeeping.

These thoughts were expressed in remembrance conversations at a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) in honour of the sacrifices of the peacemaking soldiers in Somalia from 1993 to 1995. The ceremony paid rich tributes to the participation of Pakistan and Italy in the mission.

Participants recalled that much of the public imagination of the UN peacekeeping mission in Somalia often evokes western documentaries and movies made on the US’s involvement in that mission, especially in a battle in capital Mogadishu. While the US has documented its history, no matter how contested, other countries including Pakistan have done little to that end; this, despite Pakistan’s critical involvement in that mission: for one, Pakistani soldiers went in the end to rescue Americans in the battle.

The UN mission in Somalia continued in multiple phases, witnessing a range of incidents. PIPS Director Muhammad Amir Rana recalled that it was “not an ordinary mission;” it was more than mere stationing of the troops, and involved direct combat including Pakistani and Italians.

The sacrifices of Pakistanis are worth noting. In June 1993, Pakistani soldiers were attacked by rebels from all sides During this attack, a veteran Colonel Waziri recalled, 23 Pakistanis laid down their lives, 52 were wounded, while 17 faced disabilities.

Somali Ambassador Khadija Al-Makhzoomi paid gratitude to the fallen soldiers of Pakistan, saying Pakistan was the first country that sent troops to Somalia. Meanwhile, Italian ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo said, the mission itself serves as a great example of Pakistan-Italy relations. When the Pakistani troops were surrounded, the Italian troops had come to know about the situation, rescuing the remaining. A one-minute silence was observed for those who laid down their lives.

Lieutenant General (r) Masood Aslam recalled that the context in which the forces were sent to Somalia entailed other missions with fewer rebels in mind; these include Congo, Liberia, among others. But Somalia was altogether different, with at least 30 factions present there. One Italian participant added that “tribal” dimension in Somalian rebel dynamics was not assessed then. Yet, the peacekeeping forces went with limited resources. On ground too, veterans recalled they had never imagined anyone taking arms against them. “We rarely used [UN’s] blue helmet; we mostly used the blue cap,” one veteran said. And yet the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'