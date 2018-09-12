LHC orders action against bikers without helmets

LAHORE: The LHC on Tuesday directed the Lahore chief traffic officer to take action against the motorcyclists who do not wear helmets and start imposing fine on them from September 23.

The LHC bench passed this order on a petition of social worker Abdullah Malik and directed the CTO to launch helmet wearing awareness campaign before starting fining the violators. Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddiqui appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner and said driving licences were being issued to influential people in violation of merit.

The CTO Liaqat appeared before the court and said traffic police had launched a helmet campaign in the past but the people did not cooperate. The court asked the CTO to re-launch the campaign from September 12 to 23 before beginning to impose a fine of Rs1,000 to each violator.