Copper dips

Singapore : Copper dipped for a second session on Tuesday as an intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing raised concerns over demand for industrial metals in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $5,906 a tonne, as of 0419 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.4 percent to 47,830 yuan ($6,966.72) a tonne.

China will respond if the United States takes any new steps on trade, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after U.S.

President Donald Trump warned he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States.

China´s trade surplus with the United States widened to a record in August even as its export growth slowed slightly, an outcome that could push Trump to turn up the heat on Beijing.