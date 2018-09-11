CJ thanks judges for their resolve to advance cause of justice

ISLAMABAD: A full court meeting was held on Monday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The CJP thanked the judges for their commitment and support to advance the cause of justice.

The full court reviewed the institution and disposal figure of cases and expressed satisfaction with the overall performance. The full court noted that during the current year from January to August, 13,384 cases were disposed of against the institution of 15,175 cases. If the court works with the same pace, the disposal would reach on more than 20,000 cases, which would be the highest disposal figure in the last five years. However, the full court observed that untiring efforts should be made to reduce the pendency and clear the backlog.

The full court deliberated upon different strategies for effective functioning of the court and suggested ways and means so that dispensation of justice can be further improved and relief can be provided to litigants. The meeting was attended by all the judges of the apex court.