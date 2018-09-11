ECP appoints officials for NA-69 by-polls

LALAMUSA: The Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana as the district monitoring officer, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amjad Farooq and Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Irfanullah Waraich as the monitoring officers for by-polls in NA-69. The district monitoring officer and monitoring officers took the oath. Director Elections Provincial Election Commission, Tahir Mansoor Khalid took oath from them. Mansoor said that code of conduct would be enforced for the by-elections while action would be taken against the violators.