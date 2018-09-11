JUI-F chief’s brother to be removed

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Monday gave the nod for the removal of Ziaur Rehman, the younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as commissioner for the Afghan refugees. The cabinet also approved an inquiry against Zia.

According to sources, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Adviser to the PM for Establishment was directed to prepare an investigative report on the matter. The report will determine how Zia was appointed as commissioner Afghan refugees without belonging to any cadre of the civil service. There will be an investigation regarding how and why Zia was inducted in the Provincial Management Service, sources added.