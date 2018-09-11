Advisor for Information, Law, Anti-Corruption conducts meeting at Archives Complex

Karachi: The Advisor for Information and Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Mr. Murtaza Wahab conducted an introductory meeting with the Directors and Officers of Information and Archives Department at Archives Complex here today.

He said while presiding over the meeting that the performance and development work of Sindh Government may be highlighted through print and Electronic Media like channels, FMs etc.

The Advisor during his visit of Archives Directorate directed that all the record of Archives Department will be uploaded on website. He directed that old material like newspapers, magazines and other important data may be updated.

In the introductory meeting Secretary Information & Archives Rasheed Solangi has given a detailed briefing of the Information Department and briefed the performance of all Directorates.

The Advisor on Information said that we will work with the coordinating of media/ journalists. He also directed to the Public Relations Officers to improve their performance within 15 days and highlight/ maintain the publicity of their Ministers and departments and also issue rebuttal against the Departments of Sindh Government. He said that we will establish close and cordial relationship with the media.

On this occasion Director General Public Relations, Director Press Information, Director Reference and Research, Director Information Advertisement, Director Information Administration & Accounts, Director Legal and Director Press were present.***