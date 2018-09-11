Jazz wins award

ISLAMABAD: Ookla, an independent global leader in internet testing, analysed tests from a large sample of mobile users in Pakistan, and found Jazz to be significantly ahead of its competitor telecom networks.

Jazz is the country’s fastest mobile network. This is significant because not only is Jazz the largest operator of the country, but also has the largest mobile internet user base of over 20 million customers.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said about the Speedtest award, “When a global leader such as Ookla, recognises Jazz’s efforts to ensure that mobile communications technology remains at par with global standards, we consider it a huge win. We have always been committed to enabling users of our data services to upgrade their lifestyle for all things online.”