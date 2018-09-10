No loan for dams: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said Sunday that the country will construct the dams through its own resources and will not take loans for this purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister and the Supreme Court have given guarantees that the funds donated by the nation to the dams would be utilised only for their construction. To a question, the chief justice said lawyers, bar councils and bar associations will also fully cooperate with him in the fund raising campaign.