Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qureshi will visit Kabul on 15th

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Afghanistan on Saturday (Sept 15) for one-day trip on the invitation of his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani.

It will be his first foreign trip in incumbent position and it is understood that tough task will be ahead him in Kabul visit. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visit to Islamabad and US Defence Secretary dash to Kabul early this week have made the visit of Qureshi interesting and challenging as well.

Well placed source told The News here Sunday late evening that Foreign Minister Qureshi will also have meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in his stay in Afghan capital. Ashraf Ghani will be invited to visit Islamabad by Qureshi on behalf of his prime minister.

In the meanwhile officials concerned have initiated preparations for the visit of Kabul and to make it fruitful.

The sources said that Pakistan will yet another time offer olive branch to Afghan government and assure its role for facilitating negotiated settlement of the imbroglio.

Turkish Foreign Minister is visiting Islamabad on Friday next (Sept 14) for one-day stay. He will also have meeting with President Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan separately. The sources said that he will convey the message of his President Tayyip Erdogan to the leadership in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book