Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protest on Teachers Day

Islamabad : The daily-wage teachers of Islamabad’s government educational institutions have announced that they will mark the October 5 World Teachers’ Day (Salam Teachers Day) as black day to protest their exploitation by the authorities for around a decade.

Ihsan Sikandari of the Young Teachers Association, which represents these daily-wagers, said teaching was the most influential job in the world.

“Teachers are known to shape the mind of youths and without knowledge, no one can exist in this world. Teachers impart good values to children and thus, helping them become responsible citizens, so almost every country celebrates the Teachers’ Day. “There is a huge role of teachers in nation building and for that sake teachers should be respected more.” He however regretted that almost 700 daily-wage teachers serving in Islamabad’s government schools and colleges for eight to 10 years had been exploited.

“Though we have got the workload just like permanent teachers, we’re badly exploited when it comes to payment of salary,” he said. The YTA leader said mostly salary of daily-wage teacher was Rs10,000 as we are not paid any penny during summer and winter vacation and on the other hand, average monthly salary of permanent teacher totalled Rs65,000 a month.

“Even this meagre amount is paid to us after a delay of six to seven months and that, too, only after we take to the streets,” he said. Ihsan Sikandari said despite having court orders, the daily-wage teachers were denied service regularisation by the relevant authorities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book