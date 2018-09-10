Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Sports

A
Agencies
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

All-round Powell sinks Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: Rovman Powell starred with both bat and ball as Jamaica Tallawahs cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Saturday.

Set a target of 174, Tallawahs’ chase was powered by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 60 and an attacking 34-ball 55 not out from Powell as they reached the target in 18.1 overs.

After electing to bowl, Oshane Thomas gave Tallawahs an early breakthrough when opener Luke Ronchi (6) was caught by Powell for his first of three catches of the night.

Cameron Delport was then joined by Shimron Hetmyer and together they repaired the early damage. They took the score to 60 runs before Samuel Badree broke the stand thanks to a brilliant one-handed catch from Powell near the boundary to send back Delport on 34.

Jason Mohammed then upped the ante with an aggressive half-century, hitting five fours and three sixes in his 33-ball 54. Hetmyer consumed 41 deliveries for 48 runs and Chadwick Walton’s cameo of 25 pushed Guyana to a challenging 173-6 in 20 overs. Powell claimed 2-21.

Openers Glenn Phillips and Johnson Charles built a solid foundation for Tallawahs with a 40-run stand. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir then removed Phillips (27) and Charles (25) in consecutive overs.

But Taylor and Powell built an unbeaten 114-run stand for the third wicket to ensure victory for Tallawahs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book