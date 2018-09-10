Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said the Chinese leadership wishes to work with the new government in Pakistan for further enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said this in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his delegation here at the Prime Minister’s Office. The visiting Chinese minister expressed the hope that the ties between the two countries would further grow in the years to come.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was committed to implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It was the first high-level contact between Pakistan and China after the installation of new government in Islamabad. The meeting between the prime minister and Chinese foreign minister has added significance as it has taken place three days after the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that has generated some controversies.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who were on an official visit to Pakistan, had a number of important meetings including with his counterpart from Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He also attended the oath-taking ceremony of new President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday. The Chinese state councillor headed a high-level delegation, including three vice-ministers.

The Chinese foreign minister congratulated Imran Khan on his assumption of the office. He expressed best wishes of the Chinese leadership for the new government. Wang Yi underscored the significance of China-Pakistan relationship, which served as a model of friendship in inter-state relations.

Wang Yi underscored the significance of CPEC for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. He also conveyed the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang for an official visit to the prime minister.

The premier thanked Wang Yi for the good wishes of Chinese leadership. He reiterated that friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He thanked the Chinese premier for his congratulatory telephone call and for his message of support to the new government. He also thanked the Chinese premier for the invitation to visit China and looked forward to his visit and meetings with the Chinese leadership.

During the meeting, regional situation and global issues were also discussed. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Pakistan’s Ambassador in China Masood Khalid, Secretary to the PM Azam Khan and senior officials of the Foreign Office were also present in the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book