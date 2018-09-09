Bilawal for coordinated efforts to improve literacy rate

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said it was responsibility of both the government and society to improve national literacy rate.

The PPP chairman said this in a message on International Literacy Day observed across the world to highlight the need for improvement in literacy and skill development, said a press release issued by party secretariat here. Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that though in official figures Pakistan had 58 percent literacy rate but several experts disagree and emphasize for integrated and fair estimates to plan real growth in the literacy rate.

PPP Chairman said Sindh government had allocated 27 percent of its budget for education sector adding that he was hopeful and confident to see visible improvements in education sector as well as literacy rate in the province in next few years.