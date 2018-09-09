RDA moves CPO over non-cooperation of police

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has decided to lodge a complaint with City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi over non-cooperation from police during an operation against an illegal housing society at Chakri Road.

RDA in its letter has also asked CPO to initiate process of registration of an FIR against the owners and staff of Blue World City for resisting the operation.

Jamsaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA directed Planning Wing, RDA staff to conduct an operation against illegal construction and site / booking office of Blue World City. MP&TE Staff including Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others carried out operation at Chakri Road Rawalpindi and partially demolished the under construction gate. The owners and staff did not let to seal the booking office of illegal housing scheme namely Blue World City and resisted the operation.

According to RDA official, Hafiz Irfan police staff of Sihala Police Station failed to get the site vacated and even did not provide proper coverage and protection to RDA’s MP&TE staff to carry out the operation successfully against illegal housing scheme Blue World City.

In this regard, Director MP&TE will be sending a letter to City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi to register FIR against the owners of illegal housing scheme for creating hindrance to perform the official duty by RDA Staff and the attitude / response of the police during operation. Similarly the staff of Police Station, Sihala did not move with RDA staff to seal booking office of this illegal housing scheme that situated at GT Road opposite NLC Camp Office.

RDA advised general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.