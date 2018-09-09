Sun September 09, 2018
India remains cautious to Imran govt’s overtures

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Cotton climbs

Karachi : Trading activity improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates rose Rs50/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rates to Rs8,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,841/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs8,410/maund and Rs9,012/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that demand and supply increased in the market, which supported the prices upwards.

“Quantum of trade will increase after Muharram, as commencement of ginning by more factories is expected after these religious holidays,” he said. Karachi cotton market recorded 21 transactions of around 17,000 bales at the price of Rs8,150/maund to Rs8,400/maund. Deals were reported from Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Hala, Khairpur, Ahmedpur East, Chichawatni, Haroonabad, Taunsa Sharif, Burewala, and Kabirwala.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

