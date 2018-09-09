Govt to re-evaluate CPEC’s railway projects

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said railway projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be re-evaluated by an evaluation committee of the department.

Sheikh Rashid was addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters before signing of an agreement with the Jamshoro Power Company (Pvt) Ltd about coal transportation.

Railways minister said CPEC Evaluation Committee would assess the actual position of the projects to minimise chances of corruption under the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said another committee, headed by PR Chairman Javaid Anwar and CEO Aftab Akbar, was formed. The Investment Committee will supervise the investment matters in the railways.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister would inaugurate the operation of two trains including Mianwali Express and Margala Express at the Prime Minister House Islamabad on Sept 14.

“We are planning to operate two more new trains including Moenjodaro Express between Sukkur and Kotri and another inexpensive train between Karachi and Peshawar,” he added.

The minister said Gwadar was made another railways division and one extra salary would be given to the officers, who would like to work over there.

He said the Pakistan Railways already has 250-acre land in Gwadar and now it was decided to purchase another 300-acre land to meet the future operational needs. The minister said Quetta-Taftan 700-kilometre section would be rebuilt and it would be used for commercial operations.

He said another deal with Maple Leaf Cement Company was in the pipeline. Two websites would also be launched including complaints and investment sites.

Later on, the agreement-signing ceremony between Jamshoro Power Company and Railway Transportation Freight Company was held.

Pakistan Railways is expecting Rs4.5 billion per annum income from coal transportation.

The minister said it has been decided to deposit Rs100 million every year to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice Dam Fund, adding that one rupee for every Rs100 ticket and Rs2 for a ticket worth over a hundred rupees would be charged from economy class passengers.

“Rs10 will be charged from every AC Sleeper passenger and this income will be deposited to the Dam Fund,” he added.