Punjab Club victorious

LAHORE: Punjab Club defeated Shahkamal Club by 53 runs in match of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament played at the Township Albilal Ground.
Scores: Punjab Club 170/6 in 20 overs (Ahsan Waheed 75, Abubakar 22, Ibrar Raza 22*, Sajid 2/36). Shahkamal Club 117 all out in 19.1 overs (Abdul Razaq 51, Zeeshan 21, Sohail 25, Daniyal Gohar 3/34, Furqan 2/25, Ali Raza 2/15, Saeeed Ahmed 2/25).
