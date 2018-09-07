PU Defence Day ceremony

Speakers at a ceremony organised by Punjab University have said Pakistan Army and the nation were indispensable and no one could dare look at us with bad intentions.

The ceremony was organised by PU College of Art and Design in connection with Defence Day celebrations at its Main Hall, Old Campus. Former PU Vice Chancellor Lt-Gen (r) Arshad Mahmood, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, deans of various faculties, principals, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event with zeal and zest. Addressing the seminar, Arshad Mahmood said that he saw the practical implementation of Quaid-i-Azam's message of unity, faith and discipline in 1965 war.