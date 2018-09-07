The train will arrive shortly

The Orange Line Metro Train project is under its final phase of completion and, hopefully, will be operational in March 2019. The train is expected to run on a 27.1 KM railway track. A total of 74 MWs electricity would be required for this project. The newly elected government has said that it will continue the project that was started by the previous one.

Now, every effort must be made to complete it in a timely manner as any delay would culminate in money being wasted – the government has to pay the loan taken from abroad for the project back.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi