PML-N to resist wrapping up LG system before expiry of term

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab Leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said it would be unlawful to wrap up a system in the midway before the expiry of their current tenure.

“If the PTI wants to bring reforms in the local government system then they should bring a draft in the assemblies before abolishing the system on their own,” he said and added that the PML-N wouldn’t allow anyone to steal the people’s mandate once again.

Talking to media persons after attending a meeting at the PML-N secretariat, Malik Ahmed – former spokesperson of the Punjab government and MPA from Kasur – said severe uncertainty was prevailing among the chairmen of municipal committees and union councils after some PTI ministers talked about abolishing the current LG system and Wednesday’s meeting was called after a large number of LG representatives approached Hamza Shahbaz regarding their concerns. “Provincial minister for local government and federal information minister have talked about abolishing the prevailing LG system and they have also talked about bringing a new draft for a new LG system,” said Malik Ahmed. During the meeting chaired by Hamza, it was agreed that the party would resist any move aimed at the wrapping up the LG system in the province before the expiry of its term.

It was decided that the PML-N would raise the issue in the Parliament and also challenge the proposed changes in the LG laws in the courts.

The meeting also decided to hold a convention in Lahore next week, in which the party’s mayors, deputy mayors and chairmen of district councils/ municipal committees from across Punjab would participate to show their strength and devise a strategy for future course of action. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given ordered to prepare proposals for new LG system within a week in order to bring the required legislation on the draft from assemblies in a month. Punjab Minister for LG Aleem Khan is working rigorously these days to bring an ordinance in the province and has said that the mayors would be directly elected through the votes of people contrary to the past where tehsil and union council chairmen used to elect mayors and chairmen of district councils.