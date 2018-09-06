Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

MJ
Moayyed Jafri
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N to resist wrapping up LG system before expiry of term

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab Leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said it would be unlawful to wrap up a system in the midway before the expiry of their current tenure.

“If the PTI wants to bring reforms in the local government system then they should bring a draft in the assemblies before abolishing the system on their own,” he said and added that the PML-N wouldn’t allow anyone to steal the people’s mandate once again.

Talking to media persons after attending a meeting at the PML-N secretariat, Malik Ahmed – former spokesperson of the Punjab government and MPA from Kasur – said severe uncertainty was prevailing among the chairmen of municipal committees and union councils after some PTI ministers talked about abolishing the current LG system and Wednesday’s meeting was called after a large number of LG representatives approached Hamza Shahbaz regarding their concerns. “Provincial minister for local government and federal information minister have talked about abolishing the prevailing LG system and they have also talked about bringing a new draft for a new LG system,” said Malik Ahmed. During the meeting chaired by Hamza, it was agreed that the party would resist any move aimed at the wrapping up the LG system in the province before the expiry of its term.

It was decided that the PML-N would raise the issue in the Parliament and also challenge the proposed changes in the LG laws in the courts.

The meeting also decided to hold a convention in Lahore next week, in which the party’s mayors, deputy mayors and chairmen of district councils/ municipal committees from across Punjab would participate to show their strength and devise a strategy for future course of action. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given ordered to prepare proposals for new LG system within a week in order to bring the required legislation on the draft from assemblies in a month. Punjab Minister for LG Aleem Khan is working rigorously these days to bring an ordinance in the province and has said that the mayors would be directly elected through the votes of people contrary to the past where tehsil and union council chairmen used to elect mayors and chairmen of district councils.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi