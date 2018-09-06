Thu September 06, 2018
Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 6, 2018

Absence of service rules sparks anxiety among employees

Rawalpindi : Rescue 1122 which provides services in efficient and proper manner is allegedly recruiting employees on contract basis and has also not devised any service rules.

These allegations have been levelled by the representatives of Fire & Safety Association of Pakistan including Secretary Fire Protection, Tariq Moeen, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, secretary fire and rescue service associations, Malik Mohammad Naveed Awan, president Local Government Workers Federation among others.

They observed that the Fire and Rescue departments are responsible for protection and security. However, the induction of employees on contractual basis is totally unjust and high handedness with them. The absence of service rules for induction of employees is another major issue existing in the department. In all other departments a policy exists under contract rules. The representatives have demanded off the Punjab government for devising a smooth policy for recruiting employees in Rescue 1122 on regular basis. They appealed that the services of workers serving under contractual basis be also regularised by framing service rules.

General Manager of Rescue 1122, Deeba Shahnaz who is also media coordinator while commenting said that the issue of framing service rules is dealt by Director General, 1122. “He is working on this issue. A council meeting is held under the supervision of the Punjab Government to finalise and approve service rules. Work is underway in this regard. Similarly, the decision of regularizing services of workers is taken and announced by the Punjab government. When the government makes announcement, the services of all contract employees would be regularised without any delay,” she added.

