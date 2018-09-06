Doctors training on service delivery standards completes

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has completed two-day training of 14 pathologists, and 56 homoeopathic doctors on their respective Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

According to a press release issued here, as per details, the pathologists, belonging to the Rawalpindi District, were trained on the MSDS of clinical laboratories, whereas the homoeopathic doctors from Lahore were imparted training on the Standards of homoeopathic clinics. These workshops are part of a comprehensive training programme, which has been planned for the training of health professionals and manager of all kinds of healthcare establishments (HCEs).

To the pathologists, training was also imparted about care, safety and rights of patients, educational qualification of the lab staff, awareness of the patients about clinical tests, facility management and safety, infection control, and effective waste disposal.

“The PHC has been training the qualified and registered health professionals for implementing the MSDS in their HCEs. Later, the PHC teams inspected the establishments for checking implementation status of the MSDS,” said the spokesperson of the PHC.