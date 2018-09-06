POA chief to meet minister on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza is to meet Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt General (RTD) Arif Hasan on Monday to discuss the national contingent’s performance in the recently held Asian Games.

‘The News’ has learnt from well placed sources that the meeting is aimed at evolving a strategy that could ensure better performance in international events in days to come.“Besides considering Asian Games performance, the POA head and the minister will discuss the possibilities of making changes to the National Sports Policy,” a ministry official said.

Pakistan’s prospects in World Youth Games to be held in Argentina would also be discussed in the meeting, said the official. Arif is likely to brief the minister about the association’s relations with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the financial support that sports federations receive from the government.

The worst-ever performance in hockey is also expected to be discussed in the meeting. Pakistan hockey team has returned without a medal from the Games for the first time in 16 years.