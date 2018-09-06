Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

World

REUTERS
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

With Yemen in turmoil, UN seeks to build trust as first step towards peace

GENEVA/RIYADH: Yemen’s first round of peace talks in almost three years aims to build confidence between the warring sides, UN mediator Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday, playing down a delay in the arrival of one delegation.

Griffiths wants Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement to work towards a deal to end the war, remove foreign forces from Yemeni territory, and establish a national unity government.

A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states backed by Western powers, including the United States and Britain, intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 against the Houthis to restore the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Subsequent peace talks flopped. Since then the humanitarian situation has worsened dramatically, putting 8.4 million people on the brink of starvation, triggering the world’s worst cholera epidemic, and wrecking the already weak economy.

Nobody knows how many people have died: the UN lost count more than two years ago, after 10,000 civilians were killed. "The people of Yemen are desperately in need of a signal of hope. We’d like to think that the work we will do together in these next days will send a flickering signal of hope to them," Griffiths said, adding that both sides had consistently pressed him for a release of prisoners.

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi was "quite impatient for rapid progress", Griffiths said. The Houthi movement’s al-Masirah TV reported the coalition had prevented the Houthi delegation from flying to Geneva.

But Griffiths brushed off the delay, saying it was nothing unusual and he was confident it would be resolved. He told reporters the first stage of talks would focus on how formal peace negotiations would work.

The format was flexible and the two delegations did not need to be in the same room, he said. "We need to discover what the parties are prepared to do and what they are prepared to prioritise, both in terms of substance, which will come in a later round, and in terms of these confidence building measures," he said.

The UN Security Council urged both sides to de-escalate the conflict. Griffiths described the Council’s unity as "a huge asset", adding that he did not expect a ceasefire but he hoped for no "provocative military events".

Griffiths has already used the prospect of talks to forestall an attack by the Saudi-led coalition on Hodeidah, a port city and Yemen’s main supply line. Aid workers say an assault on the port would be a catastrophe, and Griffiths has been in talks with the Houthis to hand control of it to the United Nations.

A draft UN peace plan seen by Reuters in June calls on the Houthis to give up their ballistic missiles in return for an end to the Saudi-led bombing campaign and a transitional governance agreement.

Anwar Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates, part of the Saudi-led coaltion, welcomed the talks. "Long way to go," he wrote on Twitter. "But Geneva can bring outcome nearer."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him