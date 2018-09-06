Inter board announces results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday announced the results of the annual examinations 2018 of the arts group, including special candidates, as well as the home economics and diploma in physical education groups for part-II of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC).

According to BIEK Controller of Examinations Azeem Ahmed, the Dewa Higher Secondary School Karachi’s Sher Khan secured the first position in the arts regular group by securing 964 out of 1,100 marks.

Sheza Shaukat of the ABSA School for the Deaf Korangi Road took the second place by obtaining 961 marks in the same group, while Mustafa Ali of the Dewa Higher Secondary School Karachi secured the third position with 948 marks in the category of special candidates of arts regular group.

Seventy students had enrolled for the examinations in the group, of whom 68 took their exams and 65 of the candidates passed them, with the percentage of passing students standing at 95 per cent.

In the home economics group, all the top three positions were secured by students of the Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Government College of Home Economics, Stadium Road, Gulshan Town.

Ayesha Anwar Iqbal obtained 1,052 out of 1,200 marks and secured the first position. Asra Haq Nawaz and Maham Munawar Lakhani obtained 1,017 marks for the second position, while Tuba Fazal Rehman got 1,012 marks and stood third.

Two hundred and eighty-one candidates enrolled for the annual examinations 2018 in the home economics group, of whom 185 students passed their exams. Twelve students secured A-one grade, 62 A grade, 44 B grade, 44 C grade and the rest of the candidates in the group passed their examinations with a D grade.

In the physical education group, 22 students were enrolled for the examinations, of whom 11 candidates were declared successful by the Inter board. The percentage of the passing students in the group stood at 50 per cent. Among the successful candidates, only one candidate managed to secure A grade, seven B grade and the rest of the students passed with a C grade.