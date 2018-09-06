Husband, mother-in-law held as probe shows woman didn’t commit suicide

District South police on Wednesday arrested the husband and mother-in-law of a woman who was found dead in her house earlier this week.

The detained are suspected to have murdered the woman, Sundus, and trying to pass her death off as a suicide. She had reportedly hung herself. According to South SSP Omer Shahid Hamid, a woman’s suicide was reported in P&T Colony on September 2 in the jurisdiction of Gizri police station.

Police arrived at the scene and the husband told them that they (the family) had to break the door to Sundus’s room to get her out. However, no such evidence could be seen, raising doubts on whether it was a suicide, said SSP Hamid.

He added that the family also initially declined to get a post-mortem conducted. But since there was suspicion around Sundus’s death, the police insisted on an autopsy and the family finally agreed.

On Wednesday, the medico-legal officer in an initial autopsy report stated that the hanging had likely taken place after her death. Consequently, the deceased woman’s brother Abdul Basit registered an FIR at the Gizri police station against Sundus’s husband Mansoor and his mother Maqbool. Police have taken the suspects into custody and is interrogating them.