Model Town, Stags advance in Siddique Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model Town Gymkhana defeated Pindi Gymkhana Club by 6 wickets to qualify for 3rd round in 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Model Town Ground.
Scores: Pindi Gymkhana 66 all out in 27 overs. Awais Ahmed 20, Wasif Khan 14, Hamza 11, Akhlaq 3/21, Shahid 2/5, Tahir 2/15). Model Town Gymkhana 67/4 in 14.5 overs (Umer 34*, Rameez 11, Tahir 13, Zaid Butt 2/10). In another match of this event Stags Club crushed Dar Club by 101 runs at the Stags Ground.
Scores: Stags Club 247/6 in 40 overs (Umer Butt 105, Ghulam Haider 34, Kamran Afzal 68, Jaleel Ahmed 3/54). Dar Club 146 all out in 31.3 overs (Hasam Khalid 31, Ali Afzal 30, Sharafat Ali 18, Usman Yousuf 18, Kamran Afzal 5/12, Hafiz Ahsan 2/19).
LAHORE: Model Town Gymkhana defeated Pindi Gymkhana Club by 6 wickets to qualify for 3rd round in 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Model Town Ground.
Scores: Pindi Gymkhana 66 all out in 27 overs. Awais Ahmed 20, Wasif Khan 14, Hamza 11, Akhlaq 3/21, Shahid 2/5, Tahir 2/15). Model Town Gymkhana 67/4 in 14.5 overs (Umer 34*, Rameez 11, Tahir 13, Zaid Butt 2/10). In another match of this event Stags Club crushed Dar Club by 101 runs at the Stags Ground.
Scores: Stags Club 247/6 in 40 overs (Umer Butt 105, Ghulam Haider 34, Kamran Afzal 68, Jaleel Ahmed 3/54). Dar Club 146 all out in 31.3 overs (Hasam Khalid 31, Ali Afzal 30, Sharafat Ali 18, Usman Yousuf 18, Kamran Afzal 5/12, Hafiz Ahsan 2/19).
Comments