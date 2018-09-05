Model Town, Stags advance in Siddique Cricket

LAHORE: Model Town Gymkhana defeated Pindi Gymkhana Club by 6 wickets to qualify for 3rd round in 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Model Town Ground.

Scores: Pindi Gymkhana 66 all out in 27 overs. Awais Ahmed 20, Wasif Khan 14, Hamza 11, Akhlaq 3/21, Shahid 2/5, Tahir 2/15). Model Town Gymkhana 67/4 in 14.5 overs (Umer 34*, Rameez 11, Tahir 13, Zaid Butt 2/10). In another match of this event Stags Club crushed Dar Club by 101 runs at the Stags Ground.

Scores: Stags Club 247/6 in 40 overs (Umer Butt 105, Ghulam Haider 34, Kamran Afzal 68, Jaleel Ahmed 3/54). Dar Club 146 all out in 31.3 overs (Hasam Khalid 31, Ali Afzal 30, Sharafat Ali 18, Usman Yousuf 18, Kamran Afzal 5/12, Hafiz Ahsan 2/19).