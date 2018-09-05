Radio losses

To pull Radio Pakistan out of huge losses, it is suggested that like the PTV fee which is paid every month by electricity consumers, a radio fee – not more than Rs5 – should also be charged per month. This will give Radio Pakistan some financial autonomy and reduce its dependence on the federal government even for payment of salaries and pensions. The sooner it is done, the better it will be to pull Radio Pakistan out of the deepening financial crisis.

The newly-elected PTI government should pay attention to this issue and save the organisation from a tragic downfall that might lead to its closure.

M I H Khan

Lahore