Wed September 05, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

KE says it will bear injured boy’s treatment, education expenses

karachi: The privatised power utility of the city has given the solemn assurance to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to extend full financial support to cover treatment, education and other expenses of a minor boy, Muhammad Umer, who lost both his arms in a recent incident of electrocution in Ahsanabad area.

The assurance came directly from the chief executive officer of KE, Moonis Abdullah Alvi, who met Ismail at the Governor House on Tuesday. The governor said the power utility had to adopt a foolproof strategy to prevent the reoccurrence of such tragedies in future. He added that such tragedies occurred almost in every country, but prompt action was taken to reach out to the victim.

Governor Ismail on Monday visited the Burns Centre of Civil Hospital Karachi and asked the boy and his parents about his medical treatment. He had demanded that KE should bear all the expenses on the treatment, education and raising the boy as the incident was the result of negligence. Expressing grief over the incident, the KE CEO ensured the governor that remedial action would be taken.

Overhead cables

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has formed a committee tasked to begin the process of removing all overhead wires and cables from the city to ensure that the tragic incidents of electrocution of two minor boys do not occur again.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting at the CM House on Monday, Shah directed the health department to make necessary arrangements for the treatment of two minor boys whose arms had to be amputated after they were electrocuted from high-voltage wires.

The chief minister said that the incident of Umer, 8, of Ahsanabad and Haris, 9 of Surjani Town, are extremely painful. “I want to rehabilitate them at any cost and the provincial government would bear all their treatment expenses wherever it is possible,” he said.

The CM directed Health Secretary Dr Usman Chachar to talk to the experts/doctors and give them the reports of the children so that they could be rehabilitated. He said arrangements may also be made to provide them artificial limbs and he “wanted it to be done at any cost”.

The cabinet also took up the issue of overhead cables hanging everywhere in the city. Shah formed a committee under the local government secretary to talk to the concerned quarters to remove all overhead cables of internet, telephone, TV and other such services. “These cables are not only defacing the city but also creating nuisance. Sometimes they fall on vehicles and sometimes on the road,” he said.

