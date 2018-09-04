Pak graduate inspires UK’s top 100 future lawyers

LONDON: A young Pakistani law graduate has been given the title “success story 2018” by the prestigious Bright Network and was the honorary speaker at the annual Top 100 Future Lawyers event.

Raza Nazar is the first Pakistani in the history of the awards ceremony to feature as an exemplary legal professional. He was invited by Bright Network after graduating with First Class Honours in Law from the London School of Economics (LSE). In the 2016-17 year he emerged in the Top 5 Future Lawyers in the same Awards Ceremony.

At the ceremony, Raza Nazar spoke about his story to the “top 100” law students from top UK universities including Oxford University, Cambridge University and the LSE where students went through a competitive application process to secure their place.

Speaking to this correspondent, Raza Nazar said: "It is one source of happiness to secure a top legal job in London, but it is quite another to inspire 100 of the UK's best law students to do the same. My main message to the students was to mix their passion with discipline. One can be very determined to do something but unless they commit to a serious routine for achieving it, it will become difficult."

Raza Nazar said he started his accelerated Legal Practice Course (LPC) and in March will commence his Training Contract with Slaughter and May, one of the most prestigious law firms in the world.

He was also President of the LSE Student Union Law Society - the first Pakistani to be elected in the society's history. He led the society to winning its first ever "Best Society of the Year" out of over 160 Societies in the LSE.

Raza Nazar obtained his education at the Karachi Grammar School before he went on to obtain an International Baccalaureate Diploma from the United World College in Singapore.

When asked about his future plans, Raza Nazar said: "This year I began advising talented students based in Pakistan aspiring to get an outstanding legal education. This is mainly for those students who plan to contribute to Pakistan, as the future will be determined by the resolve of our youth. My long-term goal is to help bring about administrative improvement in the country."