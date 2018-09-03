Zohaib wins inaugural SGA Classic golf title

KARACHI: As expected, DHA’s Zohaib Asif comfortably claimed the inaugural Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Classic golf tournament here at the Airmen Golf Club on Sunday.

After carding 73 on the opening day that gave him a four-stroke lead in the 36-hole contest Zohaib was fully aware that he could afford to play risk-free golf in the final round. He just did that and returned with a card of 75 to win the amateur title by seven strokes quite comfortably. His two-day aggregate was 148 (+4), way better than that of runner-up Sajid Khan (155). Junaid Irfan (160) finished third. Babar Siddiqui won the net title.

In the seniors’ category, Ahmed Jameel Siddique prevailed over Omar Bangash by just one stroke. Ahmed followed his opening day’s 84 with an impressive 79 which enabled him to beat a resurging Bangash by a solitary stroke. Bangash posted the best score of the contest – 78 – on the final day but had to contend with a second-place finish. Finishing behind the duo were Omar Faruque, Navaid Ali and Asad I.A Khan.

Lt Col Shahid won the veterans (gross) title with a score of 43 while Brig Islam won the net category.Earlier on Friday, Omar Khalid and Aania Farooq won the juniors and ladies’ gross titles. Arsh Lari won the juniors (net) title while Mrs Ghazala Zafar reigned supreme in the ladies (net) category of the tournament.